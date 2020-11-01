Vote is most powerful weapon in democracy: Ranirudrama

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that the vote is the most powerful weapon in a democratic system, said Yuva Telangana Party working president and Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda graduate MLC constituency candidate Gogula Ranirudrama Reddy. She urged the graduates to enroll their names in the voter list for the MLC election and vote for the right candidate who can bring about the changes in the lives of the people and society.

As a part of her ongoing campaign, she met morning walkers at the University Arts College’s ground at Subedari here on Sunday, and also played cricket with the youngsters who were playing there.

Ranirudrama said unemployment had reached its peak in Telanagana as the government had not taken up recruitment as per the aspirations of the unemployed eligible youth. “The graduate voters must teach a lesson to the State government by enrolling their names and electing the right candidate. The TRS government cheated both private and government employees in the State,” she alleged.

Later, she also met the walkers at the Waddepally tankbund and created awareness among them over the enrollment process. “I urge you to cast your first priority vote to me and send me to the Council so as to express ‘your voice’ on the floor,” she added. Party president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, N Sudhakar Reddy, A Kiran, A Madhu, Aluvala Vishnu and others participated in the campaign.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .