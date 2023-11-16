Voter slips distribution commences in Kothagudem, 95 candidates in poll fray

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Khammam: The distribution of voter slips has commenced in five Assembly constituencies in the district and booth level officers were engaged in the task, informed district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

She informed that there were 95 candidates in the poll fray after the withdrawal of nominations. Of the 136 candidates who filed nominations, the nominations of 16 candidates were rejected and 15 candidates have withdrawn their nominations.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday Dr. Ala revealed that 20 candidates from national and regional parties, 28 candidates from registered political parties and 47 independent candidates were in the contest in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka and Aswaraopet constituencies.

A schedule would be prepared on November 20 under election returning office enabling the persons with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens (above 80 years of age) to cast vote from home via postal ballot.

725 applications were received from PwDs and senior citizens to cast the vote from home. Booth level officers, contesting candidates and polling agents would visit the houses for casting of votes and the entire process would be videographed, the Collector said.

Of the 1095 polling stations, there were 300 critical polling stations and arrangements would be made for webcasting of the polling process in 512 polling stations. Public should download cVIGIL app to report to authorities on any malpractices in electioneering, she added.