VV Lakshmi Narayana thanks CM KCR for opposing privatisation of VSP

Narayana said K Chandrashekhar Rao’s move had made the Centre for the time being not to go in for privatisation and instead strengthen the RINL

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

File photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana on Thurday thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and for taking steps to participate in the Expression of Interest floated by the RINL.

In a tweet, Lakshmi Narayana, who had last year filed a public interest litigation in the AP High Court challenging the privatisation of the VSP, said Chandrashekhar Rao’s move had made the Centre for the time being not to go in for privatisation and instead strengthen the RINL.

He also said the government of Telangana should participate in the bid for the RINL.