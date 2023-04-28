Waiting period for Tata Nexon extended to 15 weeks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: The top-selling models of Tata Nexon have extended it waiting period for its customers. The Nexon’s waiting period last month lasted up to seven weeks. Now the waiting period has been increased to 15 weeks since the day of booking.

The wait time for the diesel automatic model is the longest, averaging 10 to 15 weeks. The waiting period ranges from eight to twelve weeks for petrol automatic models. On the other hand, clients who choose the manual model of the petrol and diesel engines would need to wait for two to four weeks before receiving their SUVs.

The waiting period given above is for Mumbai, but it may change depending on the location, stock levels, product variations, and other elements.