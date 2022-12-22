All-India Drive on Tata Nexon EV Max

Venkataramana Motors Director Veeren Chowdhary told the media that Tata Nexon is a good electric car in terms of EV range, and with its comfort and safety features, you can travel any distance in this car.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: City-based Prafulla Kohle and his friend Ashish Arora started the All-india Drive on 28 October 2022 in a Nexon EV Max. They successfully drove 17,000 kilometers in 52 days and recently returned to Hyderabad on the occasion at ECIL Tata Venkataramana Motors showroom.

Ashish Arora and Prafulla Kohle were honored by Venkataramana Motors Director Veeren Chowdhary and Showroom CEO Mahender. Ashish Arora told the media that, when people think of electric cars, the first thing they think about is the range. When they have to travel long distances, they fear that electric cars will not work and they will have to look for car charging stations, all this is a risk factor. For such people, with this daring All-india drive on the Tata Nexon EV Max, everyone will have a belief that how far they can travel with electric cars, and that future mobility is all about electric vehicles. As far as our drive is concerned, if we full charge the Tata Nexon EV once, we can drive up to 350 kilometers without any problem in one day. Knowing the charging station indications with the given app, we can find fast chargers and slow charging here and there along our entire route.

Ashish Arora told the media that they reached Nepal and Bhutan via Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Srinagar, Ladakh.Territory Sales Manager Richard, CSM Krishnakanth, General Manager Ravindra and showroom staff participated in this event