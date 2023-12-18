Wanaparthy: Farmers stage protest demanding water supply

Irked over the delay in supply of water from the Jurala Left Canal, farmers hit the streets and staged a protest at the Superintending Engineer’s Office at Pebbair

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:32 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Wanaparthy: Irked over the delay in supply of water from the Jurala Left Canal, farmers hit the streets and staged a protest at the Superintending Engineer’s Office at Pebbair here on Monday.

Farmers of Penchikalapadu, Janumpally, Munugamandinne, Suguru, Kothasuguru and neighbouring villages under the D-19 canal are cultivating chilli and other crops spread in over 2,000 acres. However, as the crops were ready for harvest, Jurala project officials reportedly stopped water supply since the last one week, they said, fuming that the standing crops would get damaged due to the delay.

The farmers also said that as per rules, Jurala water was to be supplied till February 15. They submitted a representation to SE Satyasheela Reddy in this regard and withdrew the protest after an assurance from officials that water supply would be resumed immediately.