Wanaparthy: Mother and son found dead in a well

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Wanaparthy: In a suspicious incident, a mother and her son were found dead in a well at Goverdhanagiri village, Vepangandla mandal here on Friday morning.

According to local residents, Shashikala (30), a resident of Goverdhanagiri village, was married to Chandu, a resident of Shagapur village, Pebbair mandal. However, due to differences between the

couple, Shashikala has been living in Goverdhanagiri village with her two children for the last ten years.

On Thursday, local residents noticed Shashikala leaving her house late in the night. On Friday night, they found the body of Shashikala along with her son Akhil (7) in a well on the village outskirts.

Soon after learning about the incident, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Wanaparthy Area Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

