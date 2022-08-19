Wanted PanduGod review: Promises to be an audience-pleasing roller coaster

Published Date - 10:12 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Source: Twitter/United K Productions.

Hyderabad: This one is a confluence of talent from the small and big screens. The idea of bringing popular telly stars along with those from Telugu film industry does appear novel and interesting but the handling of ‘Wanted PanduGod’ turns out to be a tad disappointment.

Directed by Sreedhar Seepana, ‘Wanted PanduGod’ promises to be an audience-pleasing roller coaster but somewhere along the line, it loses its fizz and fails to deliver. It is good to see so many from small screen vying with those from the silver screen but in the end, the movie turns out to be more of an extended version of a telly show.

The list of actors in the movie is long and winding. Sample this – Sunil, Anasuya, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Srinivas Reddy, Sudigali Sudheer, Deepika Pilli, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Ananth, Pushpa Jagdeesh, Nitya Shetty, Vasanthi, Vishnupriya, Hema, Shakalaka Shankar, Tanikella Bharani, Aamani, Prudhvi and it goes on.

The ingredients are there for a fun movie but all it needed was a compelling and tight narrative. The continuity suffers, the progress of narrative is hampered by not-so-crisp presentation but for those looking to amuse themselves and not bother about nitty-gritty, it can be an entertaining fare. There is no dearth of humorous moments, but the fun would have been much more and entertainment doses would have been high if the scenes were glued together well.

‘Wanted PanduGod’ tells the tale of Pandu (Sunil) who escapes from the prison and has the police looking for him all over and even announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for information on him. The prize money entices some persons to take up the search for Pandu. The rest of the movie is whether Pandu is caught or not and what happens in the process.

Sunil makes an honest effort with his character while Anasuya, who has a major role, gives it all.