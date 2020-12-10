Waqf Board response sought on Dargah lease

The petitioner contended that as per the Central government’s directions due to pandemic the Dargah in Warangal district was closed from March 22 and no money was received by them.

By | Our Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Justice Shameem Akhtar of the Telangana High Court sought the response of the State Waqf Board in a writ petition for an extension of the lease to Dargah Hazrat Yakoob Shaheed Annaram. The judge was dealing with a writ plea by Mohammed Altaf Hussain questioning a notification issued by the Telangana State Waqf Board seeking to auction rights.

The petitioner contended that as per the Central government’s directions due to pandemic the Dargah in Warangal district was closed from March 22 and no money was received by them. The petitioner contended that the period of contract given to the Dargah was up to December 3. He contended that he had approached them for extension of period till April in respect of collection of offering items. The judge while directing the standing counsel to file counter directed them not to resume the dargah till then and posted the matter after 3 weeks.

Minor children

A two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Chavan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, ordered that two minor children be produced in the court. The panel was hearing a writ of habeas corpus filed by Puppala Navata Rao seeking police officials to search and produce P Tejoday (11) and Kumari P Modhitha (9). The bench, while ordering notice to the private respondent, father of the children, directed the police to produce the minor children.

Illegal construction

Justice A Abhishek Reddy called for an action taken report from the municipal authorities in a case dealing with unauthorised constructions. Hazari Swaroopa Rani had filed a writ plea. The construction, the petitioner said, was contrary to a notice issued in October. It is being done on land at Perkit outskirts beside NH No 44 and within the limits of Armoor Municipality. The standing counsel for the municipality submitted that the private respondent had submitted a representation to the notice. The judge directed the standing counsel to file a report stating what steps they had taken to stop the construction and adjourned the matter after 4 weeks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .