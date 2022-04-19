War of Indian Independence won acclaim of world: Venkaiah Naidu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Photo: Twitter

Visakhapatnam: The Indian war of Independence, truly an epic struggle, won acclaim from the world, Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu has observed.

He visited Pandrangi, the native place of the legendary tribal leader Alluri Seetharama Raju in the district on Tuesday along with Mizoram Governor K. Haribabu.

Naidu garlanded the statue of Seetharama Raju and also unveiled the statues of freedom fighters Rupakula Subramanyam and his wife Rupakula Visalakshi in Barlapeta as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged people of all walks of life to participate in the celebrations and gave a call to the youth to study the life of freedom fighters to draw inspiration from them.

Haribabu observed that he was delighted that the Vice-President could visit the remote village to participate in the centenary celebrations of the freedom fighter couple.

