Warangal: 28th division corporator launches ‘door to door’ campaign

As a part of the campaign, the corporator along with a team is visiting each house and enquiring about the issues being faced by them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

BRS corporator Gande Kalpana Naveen during the door to door campaign in 28th division in Warangal on Sunday.

Warangal: To know the problems of the people living in the 28th division under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), local BRS corporator Gande Kalpana Naveen has launched a door to door special campaign here on Sunday. As a part of the campaign, the corporator along with a team is visiting each house and enquiring about the issues being faced by them.

“If the problems are minor in nature, I am trying to bring them to the notice of the GWMC officials and see that they would be resolved in two to three days,” she said, and added that the major problems would be taken to the notice of East MLA N Narender. She is also collecting the details of the unemployed people in the division. It is said that the majority of people have complained of inundation of the Sainagar, Brindavan Colony, NTR colony and Santoshimatha colony due to floods to the Bondivagu Nala in every rainy season.

Besides knowing about the problems/grievances of the residents, the corporator is also trying to inform them about the government schemes and developmental activities in their division. The campaign will be conducted every Saturday and Sunday in the coming days.