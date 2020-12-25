Warangal cops remove roadside bushes, blind spots

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Warangal Rural: In order to check the road accidents, the Sangem police, following the instructions of Parvathagiri Inspector Pulyala Kishan, have cleared the bushes and roadside trees for five-km long stretch on Friday.

“We have cleared the bushes and trees from Pallaraguda to Machhapur villages with a bulldozer on either side to widen the road and check the road accidents,” said Sangem Sub-Inspector N Suresh. The people of Pallaruguda and Machhapur have thanked the Sangem police for their work to check the road accidents.

