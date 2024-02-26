Warangal: CPI urges people to defeat BJP in LS polls

dressing a protest rally against the policies of the Modi government on Monday, Srinivas Rao said the BJP government was neglecting the farmers and workers and favouring big corporate houses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 08:09 PM

dressing a protest rally against the policies of the Modi government on Monday, Srinivas Rao said the BJP government was neglecting the farmers and workers and favouring big corporate houses

Warangal: Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of adopting anti-farmer, anti-labour and anti-people policies, CPI State Secretariat member Takkalpalli Srinivasa Rao called upon people to throw the BJP out of power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a protest rally against the policies of the Modi government on Monday, Srinivas Rao said the BJP government was neglecting the farmers and workers and favouring big corporate houses. “The Modi government was providing huge subsidies to corporate entities and putting a burden on the common man,”he said.

Also Read BRS questions BJP’s failure to fulfill promises made to Telangana

The BJP government was denying Minimum Support Price to farmers and waiving crores of rupees of loans of corporate houses causing huge loss to the exchequer, he said, adding that it was high time that the people came together and threw BJP out of power by voting it out in the upcoming polls.