Warangal DLSA helps man reunite with his mother

Warangal Urban: A 35-year-old mentally unstable person who went missing a year ago from Kazipet, was finally reunited with his mother on Saturday, thanks to the efforts of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

On September 19, 2019, Aruri Shekar, suffering from mental illness, went missing from his house at Kazipet, prompting his mother, a single woman, Aruri Komuramma, to lodge a complaint with the Kazipet police. Though the police registered a case, they could not trace him even after several months.

Meanwhile, on September 21 this year, the Telangana State Legal Service Authority, Hyderabad, on receiving communication from Chhattisgarh State Legal Service Authority, addressed a letter to DLSA, Warangal, requesting to trace the details of Shashi Kumar (Aruri Shekhar) who took treatment at State Mental Health Hospital, Sendari, Bilaspur, Chattishgarh State, and recovered from his mental illness.

Following this, the Chairman-cum-Principal District Judge, Warangal, K Jayakumar instructed Secretary-cum-Senior Civil Judge, District Legal Service Authority, G.V. Mahesh Nath to trace the details of the person. The information received through the correspondence was, however, inadequate, except mentioning the residential area as Kazipet.

Even the name in the record shown as Shashi Kumar was incorrect. But the staff and Secretary of DLSA acted swiftly in tracing the address, family details and correct information of the person within a day. A formal letter was filed by his mother Komuramma on September 22 requesting the DLSA, Warangal, to arrange for the return of her son from Chattisgarh State considering her old age and financial constraints.

Responding to this, Secretary, DLSA, Warangal , addressed a letter to Telangana State Legal Service Authority, Hyderabad, requesting to facilitate in getting back Aruri Shekar from Chattisgarh state. On October 3, Aruri Shekar was received by the Staff of DLSA Warangal at Kazipet Railway Station. Later, the Chairman, DLSA K.Jayakumar along with Secretary, DLSA, Warangal, G.V.Mahesh Nath at their office distributed fruits and refreshments to Aruri Shekar and his old aged mother for the happy reunion and assured them of any assistance in future. Komuramma has thanked the DLSA officials and staff for invaluable support.

