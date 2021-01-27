Warangal: Expedite Bhadrakali tank bund development works, officials told

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar along with District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspected the ongoing development works at Bhadrakali tank

Warangal Urban: Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar directed the authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to expedite the bund development works at the Bhadrakali tank and complete them within the stipulated time.

He along with District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspected the ongoing development works at Bhadrakali tank here on Wednesday.

Underscoring the need to press more workforce besides acquiring adequate material and machinery, he said that the works in the ‘D’ and ‘E’ Zones should be completed before the deadline. The GWMC launched the works including the development of the front promenade, gateways, walking track, lighting and street furniture with an estimated cost of Rs six crore under Smart City Mission (SCM) for a stretch of 3 km as the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) developed the 1.1-km-long bund under Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

KUDA, which is the executive agency for the project under the HRIDAY initiative, took up the development of the Bhadrakali foreshore bund in February 2016 and completed the works about six months ago. A walking track, seating area, playing area, viewing decks, bird walks, open-air gym, children play area, parking area, lighting, street furniture and landscaping under the beautification project were taken up by the KUDA under HRIDAY.

Inspecting the cleaning including removal of the hyacinth from the tank with Rs 1.20 crore, MAUD Secretary made some suggestions to the contracting agency for the efficient removal of the weed.

The Bhadrakali tank, which was said to be built during the 7th century by the mighty Kakatiya kings, is presently spread over nearly 700 acres, originally had 112 square km of the catchment area and 688 acres of ayacut under it. It has a storage capacity of 150 million cubic feet of water.

GWMC SE K Vidyasagar, Irrigation EE Shravan, KUDA PO E Ajit Reddy, Smart City Mission PMC Anand Voleti, KUDA EE Bheem Rao, and other officials accompanied the MAUD secretary.

