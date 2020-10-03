Warangal: Friends raise funds for family of deceased scholar

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Warangal Urban: Friends and fellow scholars of a PhD scholar, Department of English, Kakatiya University (KU), have started raising funds to help latter’s wife and children as he died of a heart attack on September 26.

Palle Eshwara Murthy (43), who did his PhD under the supervision of Dr B Krishnaiah on “Women, Family and Society in the Fiction of Rohinton Mistry”, was scheduled to attend viva voce on Saturday (October 3).

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, a contract lecturer of KU said Eshwara Murthy is survived by wife and two daughters. “The poverty-stricken bereaved family is on the roads with empty hands.

Pathetically, they are not in a position to perform even his 10th day rituals. Now, the bereaved family is pleading help with folded hands,” he said, and added that he, along with four others, had started the fund-raising campaign and appealed to people to donate.

Donors may contribute money by depositing the money in the account of K Shyam Sunder, A/C 62133799362, IFSC: SBIN0020262, Kakatiya University branch, or Google pay/PhonePe: 94414 54190: (K Shyam Sunder) or Paytm/PhonePe: 9959026160 (Dr Adi Ramesh).

