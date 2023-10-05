| Warangal Govt Multi Super Speciality Hospital To Be Ready In Two Months

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 05:15 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Warangal: The construction of the 24-storey multi-super speciality hospital in the city is nearing completion, with the works on the 19th floor progressing rapidly. Officials expect the remaining work to be completed within one to two months, making the hospital ready to open its doors to patients.

Health Minister T Harish Rao inspected the ongoing construction in January this year and said the hospital was being built as part of the Health City project planned in 216 acres in Warangal.

He directed officials of the Roads & Buildings Department, Health Department and the contracting agency to speed up the works and complete them by Dasara this year.

However, the officials said that all the work would be finished by the end of this year as per the deadline.

The 24-floor structure is being constructed on a 56-acre campus at a cost of Rs.1200 crore. It will have a bed strength of 2,250 with 35 departments. The total plinth area of the hospital is 16.50 lakh sqft. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao are closely monitoring the progress of the works. As part of the hospital, a 420 seating capacity lecture hall will be set up on the 23rd floor.

