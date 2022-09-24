Warangal: Kakatiya University’s NSS wing adds another feather in its cap

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

KU VC Prof T Ramesh along with former coordinator of NSS K Jyothi received an award from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

Warangal: Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh along with former coordinator of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Karra Jyothi received a trophy and Rs.1 lakh from President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday on the occasion of NSS Formation Day. The NSS wing of the varsity stood second at the national level in service activities.

Jyothi is presently working as Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Additional Controller of Examinations at the varsity. She was selected for the NSS award 2020-21 under the ‘Best NSS programme coordinator’ category by the union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The NSS wing of the varsity conducted self-defence training for 200 women, blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, Swachch Bharat, Pulse polio immunisation, adoption of villages, Jalashakthi Abhiyaan programme, training and orientation programmes of NSS programme officers and volunteers of the Kakatiya University, and collection of 16 quintals of rice under an innovative programme called ‘A Cup of Rice’. The Kakatiya University NSS unit was awarded the prestigious Indira Gandhi National Award 13 times and the State Level Award for 23 times by the Governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.