Warangal setpwell to be restored soon: Mayor

Mayor said that steps would be taken soon to restore the Kakatiya-era stepwell under the 34th division of GWMC jurisdiction

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Warangal: Following directions from Minister for MA&UD KT Rama Rao, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, District Collector Pravinya and GWMC Commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik along with technical experts from Hyderabad inspected the stepwell at Shiva Nagar here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Mayor said that steps would be taken soon to restore the Kakatiya-era stepwell under the 34th division of GWMC jurisdiction.

They discussed the steps to be taken with the technical team members from Hyderabad. They directed the civic body officials to immediately prepare proposals for restoration after considering the suggestions of the technical team. The Mayor and Collector suggested the authorities take up the de-silting and development process in the stepwell immediately.

Corporator Kumara Swamy, technical team members Kalpana Ramesh, Venkatesh, Vatsalya, and other officials from GWMC accompanied the Mayor.

Also Read Golconda Fort introduces sign language QR code tours