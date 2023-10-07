Warangal: State-of-the-art MRI scanning centre inaugurated at MGM Hospital

The centre, which is the first of its kind in South India and the third in the country, will provide high-quality MRI scanning services to patients in the region

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Warangal: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated a state-of-the-art MRI scanning centre at MGM Hospital on Saturday. The centre, which is the first of its kind in South India and the third in the country, will provide high-quality MRI scanning services to patients in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the Telangana government is committed to providing quality medical care to its citizens. He said that the new MRI scanning centre is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, District Collector Pravinya, and East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekar and others were present.