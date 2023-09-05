Warangal to have cybercrime police station soon

Ranganath said a total of 654 cases related to cybercrime was registered from January 1 to September 4 this year under the Warangal police commissionerate limits.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:23 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

File Photo of Warangal CP AV Ranganath

Warangal: The Warangal Police Commissionerate will soon have an exclusive cybercrime police station to check the increasing incidents of cybercrime and to provide prompt services to victims. Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said the State government had recently given its nod for the establishment of this special police station.

On Saturday, he inspected the place where the police station would be set up and discussed the basic facilities required with the officials. The cybercrime police station will have one ACP as its supervising officer, one inspector, three SIs, three HCs, and 12 constables. The team will provide speedy assistance to cyber victims, register cybercrime cases, investigate, and arrest criminals. It may be noted here that a Cyber Cell is being operated under Warangal police commissionerate now.

Ranganath said a total of 654 cases related to cybercrime was registered from January 1 to September 4 this year under the Warangal police commissionerate limits. “We are taking all steps to check cybercrime and help the victims,” he said.

“The cybercrime police station is expected to be operational soon. It will be a major step in the fight against cybercrime in Warangal,” he added.

According to the police, online banking frauds like lottery/gift fraud, phishing/vishing/smishing, card skimming, loan fraud, money transfer fraud, malware and viruses and identity theft cases are on the rise.

Cybercrime victims can file a complaint through social media such as X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram, or through the link https://wa.me/918712672222.

Ranganath said online complaints regarding cybercrime could also be lodged through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, which can be accessed at https://cybercrime.gov.in.

Alternatively, the victims can also file a complaint offline by dialling the helpline number 1930. This helpline connects them to the T4C (Telangana Cyber Crimes Co-ordination Centre), where authorized personnel will assist victims in taking necessary actions, such as freezing or withholding funds in their bank accounts.