Corporator held for land grabbing in Warangal

Police have arrested five persons including 7th division corporator Vemula Srinivasa for their alleged involvement in land encroachment in two separate incidents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Representational image.

Warangal: Police have arrested five persons including 7th division corporator Vemula Srinivasa for their alleged involvement in land encroachment in two separate incidents under the Warangal police commissionerate on Saturday. Both Hanamkonda and Inthezarganj police registered cases against the accused in connection with the allegations. Vemula Srinivas was accused of land grabbing with false documents. His driver Padala Kumaraswamy was arrested by the Hanamkonda police on Friday night and was also remanded.

According to a complaint filed by Narva Sunitha with the Hanamkonda police, she had started constructing a house on her plot in Survey No. 44 at Hanumannagar after obtaining due permissions from the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the corporator asked that the same land be given for construction of apartments. But the complainant and her husband turned down his proposal.

Following this, the corporator allegedly threatened Sunitha and family members and allegedly tried to occupy the plot with false documents claiming that the plot was under survey number 648 and illegally encroached upon the plot. It is alleged that the driver of the corporator also threatened workers constructing the house and also levelled the boundary walls. The police have also added three other persons as accused in the same case for creating false documents for the corporator and claiming to be the owners of the victim’s land.

In another case, Inthezarganj police arrested Pokkulu Chiranjeevi Rao, Godasi Ashwin Kumar and Surojo Ramesh for their attempt to encroach on land in survey number 90/B in Deshaipet. Two other accused in the case Bommakanti Srinivas and Munuganti Ramesh are said to be absconding.

The accused allegedly created false documents related to the land where no transaction took place. The accused threatened the original land owners and encroached on the land as if they had bought the land Survey No. 90/B in Deshaipet.