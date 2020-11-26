Warangal: Trade unions flay Centre for anti-labour laws

The Trade Union leaders had made a scathing attack on the Modi government for bringing the new labour laws

Warangal Urban: Stating that the NDA government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopting the anti-labour policies, members of several Trade Unions have taken out a rally from Warangal Railway Station to Pochamma Maidan centre in the city on Thursday. This rally was organised as a part of the nationwide general strike call given by various trade unions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Trade Union leaders had made a scathing attack on the Modi government for bringing the new labour laws. “The new labour laws are against the interest of the labourers. They are snatching away the right to form the trade union. The Centre is trying to ‘spread overtime’ for a worker to 12 hours a day from the current limit of 10-and-half hours. This is part of the draft rules for the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. This is against the labourers interests, we will oppose it tooth and nail,” they said and added that the governments were trying to privatise the public sector units for the benefit of the corporate companies.

AITUC leaders Thota Bikshapathu, Gannnarapu Ramesh, IFTU leader Gangula Dayakar, INTUC leader Palpual Ramesh, TNTUC State general secretary Kusuma Shyam Sunder, TRSKV leader Kothakonda Srinivas, AICTU leader Kothapally Chiranjeevi, and workers of the MGM Hospital have participated in the rally. The workers have also observed the strike by boycotting the duties.

