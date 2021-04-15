Warangal Urban: Differently-abled earns PhD degree, sets example

Kalakota Sudhakar, who comes from a poor and illeterate family, was awarded PhD under the supervision of differently-abled professor from KU

Published: 12:34 am

Warangal Urban: In one of the rarest coincidences, a differently-abled person has secured PhD degree after doing research under the supervision of a differently-abled professor from Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal. Born to poor and illiterate parents Yakaiah and Laxmi at Tigudu village of Zaffergadh mandal in Jangaon district, Kalakota Sudhakar, (32), was affected by polio at the tender age of 18 months and struggled a lot to lead a normal life. But his passion and grit to pursue studies helped him to complete MA English from Kakatiya University, and even PhD from the Department of English, KU.

He was awarded the PhD degree by the University recently as he submitted his thesis titled “Beyond their Abilities: Narratives of the Differently-abled” under the supervision of senior Professor Gurrapu Damodar who is presently the Vice-Chancellor of Chaitanya Deemed to be University (CDU), Warangal.

It may be worth mentioning here that Sudhakar has also cleared NET of UGC and SLET, and published six articles in reputed journals. He carried out his research under RGNF for the Differently Abled for five years.

The thesis covers five autobiographies of differently-abled, Face to Face by Ved Mehta, I’ll Scream Later by Marlee Matlin, The Story of My Life by Hellen Keller, My Left Foot by Christy Brown, and Daddy Bent-Legs by Neil Matheson. These life stories are honest outpourings of the disabled who have become very successful in their lives despite their physical limitations. The study becomes significant as both the scholar and the supervisor are differently-abled and they have become role models for their students.

Sudhakar is one of the content developers of the textbook in English meant for the students of Satavahana University, edited by Prof G Damodar. A chapter from Face to Face appears in the textbook to inspire the differently-abled. It also covers the success story of a famous marathoner, Shekar Goud, who lost his right arm and left leg in an accident.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Sudhakar, who is presently working as a Teacher of English at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School, Jangaon, said, “I am very much thankful to my guide Prof G Damodar for his immense help. Since I could not scale the stairs, Prof Damodar used to come to the ground floor and help me to carry out my research. Being a physically challenged person, Prof Damodar knows the plight and discrimination against the differently-abled person,” Sudhakar uses a tricycle to commute.

Prof G Damodar said that Sudhakar was not only a committed and popular teacher but also an inspiration to others for securing his admissions at various institutions and his employment in the open category despite having double reservations. Sudhakar was congratulated by teachers, scholars, friends, and relatives on his achievements.

