CDU organises Swachhata drive in Hanamkonda, Hyderabad campuses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

CDU organises Swachhata drive on Monday.

Hanamkonda: Chaitanya Deemed to be University (CDU) conducted a cleanliness drive on both its campuses in Hanamkonda and Hyderabad on Sunday, said Vice-Chancellor Prof G Damodar. The drive involved cleaning the campus, conducting campaigns with flashmobs to promote cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene, and raising awareness about cleanliness and hygiene among citizens. The drive coincided with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

The university’s ultimate goal is to make India open defecation-free, promote proper waste management, and create a sense of responsibility for cleanliness among citizens.

Dr Gopinath, Dr Aravind, Dr Suresh, Dr Sunil, Gade Rambabu and 100 NSS and NCC students actively participated in the drive.