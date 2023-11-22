Warangal West: Vinay Bhaskar promises more employment opportunities

MLA Vinay Bhaskar at the Meet the Press event in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

Hanamkonda: Warangal West MLA and BRS candidate, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, reiterated his commitment to fostering job opportunities in the city, particularly in the IT and ITES sectors, as part of his election campaign.

Speaking at the Press Club during the ‘Meet the Press’ programme, Bhaskar highlighted his determination to elevate local employment if voted back into power.

Bhaskar reminded the recent foundation laying of an IT Tower in Hanamkonda by Minister KT Rama Rao and the establishment of nine IT companies in the city, emphasising his vision for boosting such initiatives.

Joining TRS in 2005 during the movement for Telangana statehood, Bhaskar outlined his significant role and dedication to the cause. “With the backing of K Chandrashekhar Rao, I secured the corporate ticket and won the 37th division of the GWMC. I advocated not just for my division but for the entire city,” he claimed.

Having represented the constituency since its inception in 2009, Bhaskar vowed to bring further development, while also calling out Congress and BJP for their alleged opposition to the formation of Telangana. He also recalled the services of his later brother Pranay Bhaskar to the Hanamkonda constituency.

Highlighting his pandemic relief efforts, Bhaskar pointed out his provision of two months’ worth of groceries to 40,000 families and ensuring the availability of crucial medical supplies like Remdesivir during scarcity. He also negotiated discounted fees for diagnostic tests at local centers.

Expressing concern over low voter turnout in the West constituency compared to others in the district, Bhaskar urged citizens to exercise their voting rights, aiming to raise the poll percentage. Despite this, he exuded confidence in securing a resounding victory.

The event was attended by Press Club President Vemula Nagaraju, Gaddam Raji Reddy, and other senior journalist union leaders.