Warangal: Workshop on blockchain technology held at KITS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Warangal: The Technical Club of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science here organized a one-day workshop on blockchain technology on Saturday.

Speaking at the workshop, college incharge Principal, Dr V Rajagopal explained about blockchain technology, one that provides a decentralized database, or digital ledger, of transactions that everyone on the network can see. It was also useful to design student projects for the benefit of society.

Resource person at the workshop, Ajinkya Lohakare, a security consultant and ethical hacking expert, also explained blockchain technology in detail. Dean (Student Affairs) Prof V Shankar, Associate Dean M Narasimha Rao, Co-coordinator Dr B Vijay Kumar, Institute officials and 215 students attended.