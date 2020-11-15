Warner says SRH will not lose Williamson in auctions

But their replacements Jason Holder, Kane Williamson made up for the loss with some good performances. However, ahead of next year’s Indian Premier League, there will be a bigger pool of players’ in auction

Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad exceeded their own expectations by reaching play-offs before losing in the Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals. Their determined show impressed everyone. The team lost the services of experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh before they lost Wriddhiman Saha to injuries.

But their replacements Jason Holder, Kane Williamson made up for the loss with some good performances. However, ahead of next year’s Indian Premier League, there will be a bigger pool of players’ in auction and with the rumour ninth team in the league floating around, there set to be major reshuffles in the teams.

SRH captain David Warner assured fans that they will not lose Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, in the auctions. Warner, who was in quarantine in Australia on his return to the country from IPL, answered a few questions and cleared air when a fan asked them whether they will lose Williamson in auctions. A fan wrote, “Sir is that true that next year there will be a mega auction and they are saying that there are chances of losing Kane in SRH team is that true.” To this Australian batsman replied, “We will not lose him”.