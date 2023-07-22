Wasim Jaffer: Ajinkya Rahane must score runs consistently

Rahane who was appointed as the vice-captain for the ongoing Test tour of West Indies, and his performance has been not up to the mark, which highlights the issue of his form.

By IANS Published Date - 09:50 AM, Sat - 22 July 23

New Delhi: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes veteran middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane must be consistent in scoring runs in Test cricket if he wants to keep himself in the hunt for future selection.

Rahane was India’s best batter in their 209-run defeat to Australia in last month’s World Test Championship final with scores of 89 and 46. He was then appointed as vice-captain for the ongoing Test tour of West Indies, where his scores have been just three and eight, bringing up the issue of his lack of consistency with the bat.

“Talking about Ajinkya Rahane, if his form which he showcased while captaining the Indian team to Border-Gavaskar Trophy win after 36 all out had been maintained, then he would have been the next Test captain. But that form wasn’t steady, due to which he was dropped from the side.”

“But then he reinvented himself during the IPL and even got a chance in the World Test Championship final, where he did score runs. He was even made vice-captain for this series against West Indies as selectors might have seen that there’s a lot to offer from him. But the only thing is, he needs to score runs. If he doesn’t score runs, then there will be difficulties for him,” said Jaffer, an expert for JioCinema, in a select virtual media interaction.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) saying on Friday that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have commenced batting practice in their path to recovery from right thigh and back injuries, Jaffer reiterated Rahane can be seen as a future captain of the Test team if he manages to be consistent.

“He got out quickly in the first two times he’s got to bat and needs to score runs as there are people behind waiting in line. I would be cautious with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul’s return as they are coming back after big injuries and need to prove their fitness, score runs.”

“But Ajinkya Rahane has to be consistent in getting runs as that has been his problem despite playing 80-90 Test matches (84 games) and he can be a good captaincy option after Rohit Sharma is done. Once he starts making runs consistently, all of this will follow,” he added.

Jaffer also opined that Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has to focus on consistency in scoring runs despite being overlooked for selection in the Test team. Sarfaraz has been a prolific run-scorer in Ranji Trophy, but hasn’t been given a look-in to the Test team. The right-handed batter didn’t get big runs in the recent edition of Duleep Trophy.

“Of course he (Sarfaraz) has the right to feel disappointed and there’s no doubt about it. But there are some things which is beyond his control. All he has to focus on is his energy for scoring runs again. If he keeps failing like he did in the Duleep Trophy or if he doesn’t score runs in the upcoming matches, then it will only weaken his case in future.”

“Even though he’s understandably disappointed, he still needs to come out and score runs because that’s the only way you can force your way into the Indian side. But if he doesn’t get runs, it will weaken his case. Plus he needs to be mindful that many people are talking about him now. But if he doesn’t back it up with performances then he doesn’t stand a chance,” he concluded.