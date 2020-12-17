Wasim Jaffer at his wittiest best again

He was at his best once again when he trolled an Australian journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey. The Australian journalist took to twitter posting a controversial tweet asking why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans hate each other.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:02 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer continues to grab headlines with his witty comments on Twitter. The batting coach of Kings XI Punjab was active on the social networking site and has been posting comments on several issues.

He was at his best once again when he trolled an Australian journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey. The Australian journalist took to twitter posting a controversial tweet asking why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans hate each other. There were rumours that both players don’t like each other. The journalist said both are national heroes but their fans hate each other. She uploaded a picture of veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah to express her opinions captioning, “Why do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans dislike each other so much? They are both India? I need an explanation please.”

Meanwhile, Jaffer responded with a picture mentioning, “Noticed you copied my style.” Virat Kohli will return to India after the ongoing pink-ball Test while Rohit Sharma will be available for the last two Test matches.