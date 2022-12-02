Watch 30 movies in 90 days with ‘PVR Passport’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

The subscription service allows movie goers to watch 30 films at any PVR theatre by paying Rs 1,500 for 90 days.

Hyderabad: After the pandemic-led hiatus of two years, audiences are gradually returning to the theatres. In good news to the movie buffs of the city, PVR cinema has now come up with a one-of-its-kind scheme called ‘PVR Passport’.

The subscription service allows movie goers to watch 30 films at any PVR theatre by paying Rs 1,500 for 90 days. This would be a great opportunity for the city’s cinephiles to catch their favourite movies on the large screens, especially those most-awaited films releasing during the upcoming holiday seasons of Christmas, New Year and Sankranti.

The pass, however, only allows access during the weekdays, from Monday to Friday, and can only be used for one booking per day. The maximum ticket price is Rs 400, exceeding which, the difference shall be payable by patron.

The pass also includes a voucher for food and beverages worth Rs 200, and viewers may receive a discount of Rs 200 for every Rs 800 they spend.

Along with Hyderabad, the offer is also applicable in other cities, including Pune, Kolkata, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Check out the pass at https://t.co/r4FKSawXvI

Meanwhile, a number of interested and hyped movies are scheduled for release in December and January, including the star-studded ones such as Chiranjeevi’s ‘Walter Veerayya’ and Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ on January 11, and Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ on January 12.