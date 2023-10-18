Watch: Cash shower video with Karnataka Congress Minister goes viral

Karnataka Minister Shivananda Patil is seen with his feet over the notes. Hundreds of notes of different denominations can be seen lying all over the floor

18 October 23

Hyderabad: A video which shows Karnataka Textiles and Sugarcane Minister Shivananda Patil sitting on a sofa while people attending a wedding ceremony, reportedly in Hyderabad, throw notes in air, apart from currency notes strewn all around, is going viral, with rival parties alleging that this confirmed their statements on the Congress running a ‘cash collection’ business in Karnataka, and also that Congress was pumping money into Telangana ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Minister is seen sitting with his feet over the notes. Hundreds of notes of different denominations can be seen lying all over the floor. The video assumed signifiance since Shivananda Patil recently faced anger from drought-hit farmers when he said they killed themselves to get the government’s ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh.

According to reports, the minister said he was present at the function, which took place about three days ago. He said he did not throw any money and that he just happened to be there at the wedding. Responding to criticism on the incident from BJP and other parties, the Minister also told the media that it was as part of a “tradition’ at the wedding that money was showered. “What can I do? It’s not my mistake,” he said.

Recently, the Karnataka government faced a massive criticism after the Income Tax department conducted raids across multiple locations in the State and seized over Rs.94 crore. In another raid by Income Tax officials in Bengaluru city on the residence of former Corporator Ashwathamma and Ambikapathy at RT Nagar, Rs 42 crore stashed in 23 cartons was unearthed.

After the IT raids in Karnataka, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had said that the cash found during the raids was intended to be transported to Telangana, which is going to polls on November 30.

“With recently almost a hundred plus crores of rupees found in the IT raids, in carton boxes ready to be transported from Karnataka, there is a doubt of suspicion. It’s because the Telangana Assembly Elections are ahead in a couple of days. Telangana Congress leaders are frequently visiting Karnataka,” BRS leader Krishank Manne had said.

