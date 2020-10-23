WATCH: Central team continues inspection in flood-hit Hyderabad

Led by Praveen Vashista, Joint Secretary, Government of India, the team members are interacting with residents and local officials.

Hyderabad: Continuing its inspection of rain-affected areas in the State capital for the second day, the Central Inter Ministerial team visited Nagole, Bandlaguda, Raja Rajeshwari Colony, Hayathnagar and neighbouring areas on Friday.

​The central team was constituted by the Government of India to assess the damage caused by floods in Telangana, including Hyderabad. The five-member team comprises Praveen Vashista, Joint Secretary, R.B Kaul, Consultant, Ministry of Finance, K.Manoharan, Director, Department of Agriculture, S.K.Kushwaha, S.E., Transport and Highways, M. Raghuram, S.E., Ministry of Water Resources.

At Raja Rajeshwari colony, Nagole, residents informed the officials that their houses were submerged under six feet of rainwater.

