Hyderabad: Actor Balakrishna and PV Sindhu meet T’gana CM Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:31 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna paid a courtesy call to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at secretariat on Saturday.

During the meeting, the actor presented a flower bouquet. Accompanying Balakrishna was his son-in-law Sri Bharath.

Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was also present during the meeting.

Hyderabad-based badminton player and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, accompanied by her parents, also met with Revanth Reddy. During their interaction, she presented a racket to the CM.