Hyderabad: Actor Balakrishna and PV Sindhu meet T’gana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna paid a courtesy call to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at secretariat on Saturday.
During the meeting, the actor presented a flower bouquet. Accompanying Balakrishna was his son-in-law Sri Bharath.
Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was also present during the meeting.
Hyderabad-based badminton player and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, accompanied by her parents, also met with Revanth Reddy. During their interaction, she presented a racket to the CM.
సచివాలయంలో ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @revanth_anumula గారిని మర్యాదపూర్వకంగా కలిసిన ప్రముఖ సినీ నటులు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ, ప్రముఖ బ్యాడ్మింటన్ క్రీడాకారిణి పీవీ సింధు. pic.twitter.com/VnRfxm7Oqz
— Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) December 30, 2023