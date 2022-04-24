Watch: Construction workers use bulldozer to save a dog from drowning

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

In a heartwarming video on the internet, one can see the builders responsing sharply to save a dog’s life. When builders working near an irrigation channel in Pasaje Canton, Ecuador, received a radio alert that there was a dog being drowned in an irrigation channel, they rushed to save the dog using their bulldozer.

The footage shows a man climbing into the scoop of a digger while a coworker extends it out across the channel and lowers it to just above the water. The colleagues can be seen dragging them both back onto dry land and the soggy dog gets out, apparently unharmed.

Daily mail reported that the builders collected and raised money to take the dog to the vet, who was treated for inflammation and an infection.

Sharing the video on twitter, a user tweeted saying, “Bulldozers have ‘other’ uses too!”.