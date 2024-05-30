Nizamabad Traffic cops crushes 122 modified silencers

The crackdown was the result of the road safety campaign sparked by the traffic police that aimed at reducing noise pollution on the roads.

Nizamabad: To send a strong message to people using modified silencers, the traffic police on Thursday crushed 122 silencers under a bulldozer. The police have warned that criminal action would be initiated against motorists who modify the silencers.

The silencers were seized by the police in a crackdown on bikers who had installed modified silencers. According to Nizamabad Traffic ACP T Narayana, most of the bikes seized were Royal Enfield and Pulsar.

The bikes were confiscated and were released only when the owner of the vehicle brought and installed the original silencer, he said. The modification of silencers on motorbikes not only violates traffic regulations but also raises air pollution.

Moreover, it leads to amplified noise levels, posing serious health hazards to people. These modified silencers can also be a cause of people’s distraction and panic, as a result of which, they might end up losing the balance of their vehicles and getting hurt, the police noted.