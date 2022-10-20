Watch: Cop accidentally fires at mobile shop employee, suspended

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:38 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: In CCTV footage that is now doing rounds on the internet, a police officer is seen allegedly misfiring at a mobile shop employee.

The incident occurred in Punjab’s Amritsar city and the footage shows the cop inside a mobile shop talking to the shopkeeper there. He casually takes out his pistol and places it on the counter.

While he talks to the person around, he allegedly misfired at the victim, who was working in the mobile shop. The employee was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Sharing the CCTV visuals, ANI shared an official statement. “The accused police official has been suspended. We’ve recovered the CCTV footage,” said Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar.

“Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious,” he added.

The incident received flak on Twitter as netizens asked why the officer had to pull out a gun in the first place. “Why did he pull out a fully loaded gun inside a mobile shop? What sort of tutorial was he giving to the person next to him? I hope and pray for the safety of the injured one,” wrote one furious user.

Calling for stricter action, another user wrote, “Such police personnel must be suspended for gross negligence which may cost someone’s life. Such kinda display of arm is highly unwarranted from uniform personal (sic).”

#WATCH | A youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged accidental firing by a policeman in Punjab's Amritsar The accused police official has been suspended. We've recovered the CCTV footage: Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/N8R0VpMhH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022