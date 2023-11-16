| New Direct Flight Service From Amritsar To Rgia Hyderabad Set To Commence

This new route aligns with Air India Express' strategy to expand its network and meet the evolving needs of the aviation market.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:38 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: In a significant development for air travelers, Air India Express is launching a new direct flight service from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (ATQ) in Amritsar to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, starting November 17 (Friday).

This direct flight service aims to provide passengers with a convenient and time-saving travel experience, eliminating the need for cumbersome layovers and the hassle of connecting flights. The commencement of this route is expected to enhance connectivity between the two cities and cater to the increasing demand for non-stop flights.

