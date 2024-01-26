| Watch Ex Telangana Dy Cm Mahmood Ali Collapses At Republic Day 2024 Event

Watch: Ex-Telangana dy CM Mahmood Ali collapses at Republic Day 2024 event

The incident added a moment of concern to the patriotic festivities, prompting swift attention and medical assistance for Mr. Ali.

By ANI Updated On - 26 January 2024, 11:59 AM

Hyderabad: During the Republic Day 2024 celebrations at Telangana Bhawan, former Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali experienced a fainting episode.

