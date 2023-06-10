Telangana policing system a role model for India: HM Mahmood Ali

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated a newly built police station at Raghunathapalem in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: The Telangana State policing system is a role model for the country, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said here on Saturday.

He along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra inaugurated a newly built police station and tahsildar office at Raghunathapalem, each built with expenditure of Rs 50 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, Mahmood Ali said after the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given the highest priority to effective maintenance of law and order in the State.

Police were maintaining better relations with the people and were succeeding in solving their problems. In the last nine years, the Telangana government has introduced many reforms in the police department, including friendly policing.

Telangana police stands at number one place in the country with excellent performance by utilising modern technology, he said, adding that the safety of women in Telangana was also given utmost importance.

Minister Ajay Kumar said it was a matter of pride that after the formation of Raghunathapalem mandal, Mandal Parishad office, tahsildar office and police station were built at one place so that the facilities could be accessible to the local people.

The Ministers handed over house site pattas to 21 families of police martyrs.