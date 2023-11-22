Muslim welfare possible only with BRS: Home Minister Mahmood Ali

Congress party, which ruled the state for 50 years, had treated Muslims as a vote bank and least bothered about the welfare of the community, said Mahmood Ali

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Home Minister Mahmood Ali addressing the gathering while participating in Minority Atmiyasammelanam in Godavarikhani on Wednesday.

Peddapalli: Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that welfare of Muslim minorities was possible only with BRS and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced a number of welfare schemes for the development of Muslims.

The Home Minister participated in minority Atmiya Sammelanam held in Godavarikhani on Wednesday.

Explaining about various schemes introduced for the upliftment of the community, Mahmood Ali said that Shaadi Mubarak has become a boon for the marriage of poor Muslim women. Quality education has been provided to poor community students by establishing minority residential schools and colleges.

Congress party, which ruled the state for 50 years, had treated Muslims as a vote bank and least bothered about the welfare of the community. However, the situation has changed after the formation of the separate state and huge amounts have been spent for the welfare of the community.

He praised Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander for developing the constituency on all fronts and maintaining cordial relations with Muslim minorities. He appealed to the community people to re-elect Chander with a big majority.