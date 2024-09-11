Watch: Female intern at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital attacked

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 September 2024, 07:36 PM

Screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the female intern at Gandhi Hospital being attacked on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: A female intern at the casualty wing of the Gandhi Hospital was reportedly attacked by an intoxicated patient on Wednesday.

The patient, who was brought to the hospital’s casualty for treatment by a relative, without any provocation grabbed the intern while she was attending to another patient and attacked her.

Fellow medicos and senior doctors rushed to the rescue of the intern and quickly subdued the attacker. The sudden assault on the female intern at Gandhi Hospital, in the backdrop of the recent strike by medicos demanding security following the death of the trainee doctor in Kolkata, has shocked the community of medicos.

“We promptly reported the incident to our Superintendent, who assured that both a police and an institutional FIR will be filed without delay to address the situation appropriately. The Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) strongly condemns this assault and calls for swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all medical staff and interns. The association demands a thorough investigation into the incident and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future,” the members of Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) said.