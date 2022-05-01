| Watch Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Hyderabad No Casualty Reported

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:15 AM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Saturday night in a scrap godown in the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad in Telangana.

Heard about the tragic fire incident in a plastic bottle scrap godown in Bholakpur division, Musheerabad Constituency. We immediately rushed to the incident spot and spoke to the fire personnel to contain the fire and also explained the situation to the Collector.@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/YL8clR9c11 — Muta Gopal (@MutaGopal) April 30, 2022

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

“No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained,” said the police official.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated. More details are awaited.