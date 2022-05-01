Sunday, May 1, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Watch Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Hyderabad No Casualty Reported

Watch: Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualty reported

By ANI
Published: Published Date - 10:15 AM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Saturday night in a scrap godown in the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad in Telangana.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

“No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained,” said the police official.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated. More details are awaited.

Related News

Latest News