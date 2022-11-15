Watch: Indian groom’s friends show up in saris

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:00 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Imagine this. The groom is standing there waiting nervously to catch the first look of his bride. But when he turns, all he can see is his best man dressed in a white bridal gown.

As funny or bizarre as it may sound, hijacking the bride’s first look is a common phenomenon among groomsmen in the west.

Adding a desi twist to their Indian groom’s first look are two white dudes who are dressed up in a sari. In a video that is now going viral across social media platforms, two men are seen getting their saris tied by a middle-aged desi woman.

The video clip was posted by Chicago Wedding Videographers, and the clip has received over 350K views so far.

As they laughed and put a bindi on their foreheads, shots of the groom waiting on a lawn for his to-be wife appear. They walk down Michigan Avenue in their saris and jutis, all to see the reaction on their best mate’s face.

The moment the groom turns, he bursts into laughter seeing his friends in saris while the bride who is supposed to be the centre of attention peeps from a distance. The two groomsmen, who totally stole the show, hugged the groom and posed for pictures.

