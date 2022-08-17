Watch: India’s longest and heaviest freight train

Hyderabad: As a part of India’s 75th Independence Day, many remarkable events have been held under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. One among them is the Indian Railways’ freight train which is the longest and heaviest train ever.

Sharing a video of the train, Prasar Bharati News Services and Digital Platform gave important details about when and how it was operated.

Named ‘Super Vasuki’ the train is 3.5 km long. It was loaded with six locos and 295 wagons, a total of twenty-five thousand and nine hundred and sixty-two tonnes of gross weight, the heaviest ever in the history of Indian Railways.

The train was operated by the Indian Railways’ South East Central Railway and carried a load of about 27,000 tonnes of coal which was the highest fuel transportation ever carried by the Indian Railway in a single train arrangement.

“Indian Railways’ longest & heaviest freight train ever – Super Vasuki (3.5km, loaded train, with 6 Locos & 295 wagons & of 25,962 tonnes gross weight) was operated on August 15 as part of the government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration,” wrote the agency in a tweet.

