Watch: Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal stump-shattering yorker to Ollie Pope floors internet

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a jaffa to rattle the stumps of the first match's hero Ollie Pope who got dismissed for 23 runs in the 28th over of England's first innings of the second test match being played in Visakhapatnam.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 03:22 PM

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's Ollie Pope on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Saturday.

Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah is undoubtedly the spearhead of the Indian pace battery. With his exceptional bowling prowess, he proves time and again why he is the best fast bowler in the Indian cricket team.

Bumrah’s lethal yorker reverse-swung into the base of the middle and leg stumps knocking them out of the ground, as Pope had no answers to the delivery.

Watch the brilliance of Bumrah here:

Timber Striker Alert 🚨 A Jasprit Bumrah special 🎯 🔥 Drop an emoji in the comments below 🔽 to describe that dismissal Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/X85JZGt0EV#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/U9mpYkYp6v — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2024