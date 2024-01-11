Watch: Mohammed Siraj enjoys qawwali at friend’s wedding in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 09:08 PM

Mohammed Siraj at a wedding in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Star Indian fast bowler, who is just back in Hyderabad after his successful tour of South Africa with the team, was spotted enjoying a qawwali program at a friend’s wedding in the city.

In a video captured by one of the guests at the wedding, Hyderabad’s very own speedster Siraj can be seen sitting along with his friends and enjoying the performance.

Watch the video here:

On professional front, Mohammed Siraj unleashed a lethal spell in South Africa, grabbing 6 wickets in an innings, helping the team bundle out the opponents of mere 55 runs, which is a 96-year-low for the Proteas.