Congress says residential teachers, AEE candidates instigated

The Congress government had conducted the Group I examination without any issues. Similarly, a protest would be staged against the irregularities in the NEET examination, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 07:57 PM

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat alleged that opposition parties were instigating residential school teachers and Assistant Electrical Engineer (AEE) candidates to derive political mileage.

“Students and unemployed youth can approach me if they have any issues. I will strive to address them in 15 days,” Venkat said while addressing media persons here on Tuesday.

“I am prepared to tender unconditional apologies, if the allegations being made against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy are proved,” Venkat said, adding that a few vested interests were deliberately trying to malign the State government.

Meanwhile, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi welcomed the Chief Minister’s plans to introduce semi residential schools in the State.

There were not many facilities in residential schools and establishing semi residential schools would aid in increasing the student enrolment, he said.

The Congress government would reopen all the schools that were closed in the past and the Chief Minister had already assured that single teacher schools would not be closed, he reminded.

The State government was spending Rs.2000 crore towards infrastructure development and provision of facilities in the schools, he added.