Watch: The story of Telangana’s boxing star Nikhat Zareen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Nikhat Zareen has gone through numerous hurdles, not just in the ring but off it too to pursue her dream. She is now new world champion. Nikhat Zareen has gone through numerous hurdles, not just in the ring but off it too to pursue her dream. She is now new world champion.

Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen has gone through numerous hurdles, not just in the ring but off it too to pursue her dream. Whether it is battling injuries or fighting the system to get a shot at the Olympics demanding trial against legendary Mary Kom, she never bogged down from a fight. And on Thursday, the 25-year-old stands tall as the new world champion.