Watch: Toll plaza staff attack driver with steel rods in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 09:07 PM

Sangareddy: The staff at the toll plaza on NH-161 at Taddhanpally in Chowtakur mandal allegedly attacked a vehicle driver with steel rods while the Pulkal police were watching them.

The issue cropped up when the vehicle driver, who lived in a nearby village, entered into an argument with the toll plaza management over the toll charges. Following the argument, the police reached the spot to look into the issue.

The toll plaza staff then took steel rods and attacked the driver. However, the police intervened after a few minutes and pacified the staff and driver.

However, no case was registered against the poll staff as the driver decided not to file any complaint.